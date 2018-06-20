Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Spill Secrets Behind Their Healthy Marriage

What's the secret to becoming country music's ultimate power couple? Tim McGrawand Faith Hill are finally answering the question on fans' minds.

The world-famous performers celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary this past November, and around the same time released their first duet album, The Rest of Our Life. These days, Faith and Tim are busy wowing their loyal fanbase on the Soul2Sould World Tour, which kicked off more than a year ago and continues through the summer.

In honor of their many accomplishments both on and off the stage, the lovebirds opened up to People about their relationship and how it's continued to thrive for so long.

As McGraw described, "It's such a rare thing to be able to experience what we do for a living, and to do it together, really feels like all of the moments are special."