The Good Place Season 3 Scoop: "You Will Be Messed With"

The Good Place is not averse to changing things up. Just look at the season one finale…and then the twist in the season two finale.

The second season ender transported some of the show's dead heroes from the afterlife back to Earth. As for what happens in season three (which Kristen Bell said has made her laugh more than the first two seasons) now that Eleanor (Bell) is living her life and about to be reunited with Chidi (William Jackson Harper)—with a little help from Michael (Ted Danson) and Janet (D'Arcy Carden)—well, the cast is tight-lipped but did spill some details to E! News.

"Our characters, I suppose, are trying to find each other, but Janet and Michael are still in The Good Place and how much can they tinker with stuff on Earth before it messes with the whole system," Bell told E! News' Will Marfuggi.