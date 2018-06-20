Jesse Williams Ordered to Pay $50,000 a Month in Child Support

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jun. 20, 2018 12:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jesse Williams, Aryn Drake-Lee

John Shearer/Getty Images

Jesse Williams' legal battle continues.

E! News has obtained court documents, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles, which state that the Grey's Anatomy star has been ordered to pay $50,629 in child support a month to his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee. The former couple has two children together, Maceo Williams, 2, and Sadie Williams, 4.

According to the documents, the parties have "stipulated" that Williams earns over $521,000 a month, which the court finds to be "an extraordinarily high income." Starting July 1, Williams is ordered to pay one half of the child support amount on the first day of the month and the second half on the 15th day of the month.

Read

Jesse Williams Hits Back Against Ex-Wife's Request for Increased Child Support

Jesse Williams

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Williams and Drake-Lee tied the knot in Sept. 2012, before calling it quits just about five years later.

In Jan. 2018, a judge upped Williams' spousal support to $50,000 a month. E! News confirmed at the time that a judge signed off on a petition requesting that Williams pay Drake-Lee $50,695 per month in spousal support. According to the court documents, the payment increased over $17,000 from $33,242.

In March, Williams was awarded joint physical custody of the couple's two kids. According to the court documents obtained by E! News at the time, Williams was granted custody of his children every other weekend, two days each week, as well as on Father's Day. 

Then, earlier this month, E! News obtained documents in which Williams asked for Drake-Lee's request for increased child support be denied. Williams stated in the documents that his ex "exaggerates many of our expenses and the children's needs, while also lumping her personal expenses as expenses for the children."

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jesse Williams , Apple News , Top Stories , Legal
Latest News
Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, 2017 CMA Awards, Show

Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Spill Secrets Behind Their Healthy Marriage

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Met Gala 2018, Couples

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Stormi Take Family Trip to France

Kristen Bell, The Good Place finale

The Good Place Season 3 Scoop: "You Will Be Messed With"

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

The Truth About Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Divorce

Janet Jackson, Essence

Janet Jackson Opens Up About Her "Intense" Battle With Depression

ESC: Kim Kardashian

21 Makeup Products Kim Kardashian Swears by

Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima's Romantic Rome Getaway

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.