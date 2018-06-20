TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Best Villain and Best Guest Star

by TV Scoop Team | Wed., Jun. 20, 2018 12:00 PM
The TV Awards continue!
Today you get to vote for this year's best villain and best guest star, and there are some very good names to choose from if we do say so ourselves. TV was not lacking in villains or guest stars this year.
In last year's awards, Arrow's Prometheus (played by Josh Segarra) was named best villain, and Emily Bett Rickards won best guest star for her appearance on Legends of Tomorrow.
You all know the drill at this point: vote for as many competitors as you want as many times as you want, and all polls will be open until June 29.
Tomorrow, it's time to vote for the fandom and cast on social media. Those polls will go live at noon PT, so keep an eye on @eonlineTV on Twitter.
Here's the full list of polls that are already open:
Best Comedy and Best Drama
Best Drama Acting
Best Comedy Acting,
Best Breakout Stars
Best Couple and Sexiest Moment
Best Reality Show and Star
Best and Worst Shocker
Best Fight and Musical Moment
Saddest Death and Actor Exit
Still to come:
Best Fandom and Cast on Social Media
Best New 2017/2018 Show and Most Anticipated New Show
Saddest Cancellation and Best Series Finale
Best International Show and Star
All polls close Friday, June 29 at 5 p.m. PT.
The CW's Fall 2018 Premiere Dates Are Here: Find Out When Riverdale, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and More Return
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?