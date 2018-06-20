Justin Bieber Holds Hailey Baldwin Close on Set of "Top Secret" Video Shoot

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin continue to fuel romance rumors.

The 24-year-old singer and the 21-year-old model were spotted get cozy in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Pictures show Baldwin straddling Bieber as he carries her around a music video set, rumored to be for a new collaboration with DJ Khaled.

Khaled also posted an Instagram photo with Bieber on Tuesday with the caption, "Top secret alert but you already know ANOTHER ONE ! Executive producer for FATHER OF ASAHD @asahdkhaled ! @wethebestmusic." Father of Asahd is the name of Khaled's upcoming 11th album.

These pictures of Bieber and Baldwin come just days after the rumored couple was spotted kissing during a romantic stroll in Brooklyn. An eyewitness who met the duo during their weekend outing told E! News that Bieber and Baldwin acted very affectionate and flirty with each other.