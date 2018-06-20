Steve Martin and Martin Short Describe Their Colonoscopy Parties With Tom Hanks

Wed., Jun. 20, 2018

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Tom Hanks' parties sound like a plethora of fun...and kind of gross.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, host Jimmy Kimmel recalled how every other year, the three, who have known each other for decades, get together with another friend, Walter Parks, to have a "colonoscopy party."

"We thought, everybody at our age...at a certain age, you want to get a colonoscopy. We all came over, we played poker and we watched some funny movie and you drink all this stuff," said Martin, 72.

"We go to Steve's house around 5 p.m. the night before; we call it 'Colonoscopy Eve' in Canada," joked Short, 68. "And it's catered; there's JELL-O, you know, there's not much you can [eat], you have to purge all that and then we toast."

Photos

Saturday Night Live Alumni

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Tom Hanks, Walter Parks, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ABC

Having a colonoscopy party at Martin's house does have a big downside.

"What's shocking is with Steve, you know, he's a wealthy man, who would think he would have one bathroom," Short said. "I mean, by 10 p.m., the bathroom looks like day 14 of a Carnival Cruise."

"I thought the bathroom ended up looking like a Jackson Pollock," Martin joked.

 

He and Short have talked about their colonoscopy parties a few times on late-night talk shows over the past decade.

Short said on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno in 2013 that the men sleep over at Martin's house and travel to a private clinic the next morning. He said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the four take one car and then take turns getting a colonoscopy.

"We actually play cards and whoever loses goes last, of the four," Short said.

 On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Martin showed a photo of him, Short, Hanks and Parks posing before their procedures.

"This is obviously before because we're standing vertical," he said.

"It's a great way to do something that you should do," Martin added.

