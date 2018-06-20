Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Wed., Jun. 20, 2018 9:00 AM

Get ready for some summer lovin'.

Bachelor in Paradise is almost here, people, with ABC officially announcing the premiere date for season five on Wednesday.

BIP is set to return for another season filled with romance, therapy sessions with animals and tears on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m., the day after the finale ofBecca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette airs. After its premiere episode, BIP will continue to air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Expect the cast, which is sure to be filled with contestants from Becca's season, as well as Arie Luyendyk Jr. 's season of The Bachelor, to be announced at a later date. 

A Complete History of Bachelor in Paradise Engagements

One cast member we can likely expect, thanks to a cryptic tweet from host Chris Harrison? Grocery store owner Joe, whose early elimination nearly broke the Internet. 

The Bachelor, Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Bachelor in Paradise

Instagram

Though we've still got a whole bunch of summer to get through before BIP returns, viewers have already learned some tidbits about the new season.

After meeting during season two and becomings BFFs after he friend-zoned her, Jared Haibon proposed to Ashley Iaconetti on June 17 during filming. A source told E! News, "She's just so happy. She really is excited to be engaged but is more excited that she's found her person. Jared feels the same!"

And Ashley I. "cried, of course." 

But it wasn't all happy tears down in Mexico, as a Twitter feud went down between Bekah Martinez (from Arie's season) and Raven Gates after Bekah questioned Tia Booth's motives. (Mild spoilers ahead!)

It was revealed on a recent episode of The Bachelorette that one of Becca's suitors Colton Underwood dated Tia before filming began, and while Tia said she was OK with it and Colton said he was only interested in Becca, Bekah wasn't shy to call B.S. after spoiler-filled photos from filming in Mexico surfaced.

After Raven stepped in to defend Tia, a hometown friend, the two exchanged several tweets before Raven blocked Bekah. A few days later, Bekah apologized

"I woke up this morning realizing I regret blasting Tia+Colton on social media," she tweeted. "Regardless of my feelings about the situation, a sarcastic tweet is not the way to handle it. There ARE less petty/immature routes to take, and I HAD promised Tia months ago I'd stop the shit-talking."

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

