Michael B. Jordan Faces a Family Rival in the New Creed II Trailer

Michael B. Jordan is getting back in the ring.

Three years after his debut as Adonis Creed in the Rocky spin-off sequel, Creed, the star has picked up the boxing gloves once again and returned to the role for the second installment of the revived franchise.

In the first trailer for Creed II, debuted on Wednesday, we reunite with Adonis, a new father, who is trying to balance his family life with Bianca and his professional dreams, however dangerous they may be.

"I want to rewrite history," he tells his adopted mother in the midst of a training montage.