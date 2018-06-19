Asia Argento Posts Message About Life and Death After Anthony Bourdain Suicide

Just over a week after Anthony Bourdain's tragic passing, his longtime girlfriend Asia Argento is sharing her thoughts on life and death.

On June 8, CNN confirmed the Parts Unknown host's death, stating that his cause of death was suicide.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."