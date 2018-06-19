TV Cast Shakeups: Who's Coming and Going From Supergirl, The Walking Dead and More

CW
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jun. 19, 2018 2:19 PM
CW
Goodbye to you Winn. And Mon-El. And Arizona Robbins. And maybe Rick Grimes? News about TV comings and goings comes at you fast—there are many cast changes afoot for the 2018-2019 TV season, touching a number of big shows from Grey's Anatomy to The Walking Dead—and we're here to help.
With the Monday, June 18 finale of The CW's Supergirl, Jeremy Jordan and Chris Wood exited the series as series regulars. Jordan, who is also known for his Broadway work, said he was looking forward to taking a new step in his career and spending time with family. Wood's exit was always in the works, according to producers.
"The plan for Chris was always to have him on the show for two years," executive producer Robert Rovner told TVLine. "We've loved telling Mon-El's story, as well as the story we've told for him and Kara. We hope the fans felt that it was a satisfying conclusion."
Check out what other shows will be adding and losing cast members right here.
The Walking Dead's Jon Bernthal Isn't Alone: When TV Stars Return Home to Help a Co-Star Say Goodbye
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?