Shawn Mendes Is Confused by Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's Relationship Status

Shawn Mendes doesn't know what to make of Hailey Baldwin's relationship with Justin Bieber.
"I don't know if they're dating or not," he said during an interview with eTalk, which was published on Tuesday. "
Whatever the status, Mendes supports both of his celebrity pals.
"I love them both. They're both really awesome people. "
On Sunday, Bieber and Baldwin were caught kissing during a romantic stroll in New York. The lip-lock came shortly after the two enjoyed some fun in the sun in Miami. Over the weekend, the "Sorry" singer and model attended The VOUS Church conference. They also went out to dinner, partied at the nightclub LIV and took in a movie.
A source told E! News the two were "inseparable the entire weekend."
The duo certainly has a lot of history. After knowing each other for years, Bieber and Baldwin sparked romance rumors in 2014. Bieber even referred to her as "someone I really love" in a 2016 interview with GQ. Still, she told E! News they weren't an "exclusive couple."
Baldwin opened up about their complicated relationship history in a May interview with The Times UK.
"Justin and I were friends for a long time," Baldwin told the publication. "I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you're 18, 19. It was what it was. We went through a long period of time when we weren't friends. We didn't speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We've moved past that."
As for their current relationship status, another insider told E! News Baldwin would "happily be his girlfriend;" however, "there's no label."
"Hailey's always had a thing for Justin and wanted them to be together….She would happily be his girlfriend and would like something more serious and long term," the second source added. "They've always had a lot of fun together. This time things have just happened and they are both single and in the same place. They are both very involved with church and have a friendship and history together that makes it easy and comfortable. They can always pick up right where they left off. They are both just going with it for now and spending a lot of time together having fun. There's no label, they just like being together."
It wasn't that along ago Mendes and Baldwin spurred their own romance rumors after walking the red together at the 2018 Met Gala. However, Mendes confirmed he's single.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.