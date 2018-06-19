TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Saddest Death and Actor Exit

Parting is such sweet sorrow.

Today we honor the saddest deaths and actor exits from the past year in the 2018 TV Scoop Awards, so it's basically like saying goodbye all over again. Hopefully you can see well enough through your tears to get your votes in. You know the drill: vote as many times as you want for whoever you want!

Last year, The Vampire Diaries' Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) won saddest death, and Jennifer Morrison's goodbye to Once Upon a Time won saddest actor exit. This year, there's quite a lot of characters to mourn, so get to it!