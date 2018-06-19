Josh Gad and James Corden Perform Andrew Lloyd Webber Songs in London "Crosswalk the Musical"

When in London, Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals are a must.

James Cordencertainly got the memo when he took The Late Late Show to England this week for days of fun in his home city. Naturally, the Tonny winner could not leave without performing a version of his signature "Crosswalk the Musical" set to the work of a fellow London native and acclaimed composer.

On Monday night, the late-night host revealed his troupe's latest creation—a show dedicated solely to Webber's iconic shows, including Evita, Phantom of the Opera and Cats.

However, it seems Corden wasn't so keen on sharing the lead roles because he landed all of the major characters. Coincidence? We don't think so, either.