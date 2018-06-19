Kim Kardashian Always Knew Kylie Jenner Would Be a Young Mom

It looks like Kim Kardashian foresaw Kylie's Jenner's pregnancy before everyone else did.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spoke about her inkling during a Business of Fashion West panel with Kris Jenner on Monday.

During the panel, The Business of Fashion founder Imran Amed asked the mother-daughter duo about their future once their E! show ends.

"It's going to be here forever!" Kris teased, joking that Kim's 5-year-old daughter North West was going to get married in a future season. The momager then quipped she "used to say that about Kylie" when her now 20-year-old daughter was 10.

"We used to say, 'Season 17, Kylie has a baby,'" Kim added. "And we all looked at each other and [were] like, 'Oh Sh-t! That just happened.'"

Considering Kylie gave birth to Stormi Webster in February and Season 15 debuts this summer, Kim was pretty close with her timing.