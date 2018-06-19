BREAKING!

Queen Elizabeth II's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Another royal baby has arrived!

Queen Elizabeth II became a great-grandmother times seven this week after granddaughter Zara Tindall gave birth to her second child. The new mom of two welcomed her second daughter with her husband of six years, Mike Tindall, on Monday, according to an official announcement from the royal family. The little one weighed in at nine pounds and three ounces and joins 4-year-old big sister Mia Grace Tindall

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike's parents, Mr. Philip and Mrs. Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news," the royal family announced. As for the little lady's name, it will be revealed in "due course."

The accomplished equestrian's pregnancy news was first confirmed back in January. At the time, the wait was on not only for the newest member of the Tindall family, but also for the addition to Prince William's family as Duchesss of Cambridge Kate Middletonwas also expecting. She gave birth to son Prince Louis in April. 

Zara, who is now 17th in line to the British throne, is the only daughter of the queen's only daughter, Princess Anne

The expectant royal was a notable attendee at cousin Prince Harryand Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May as she beamed in a green coat with her baby bump prominent underneath. 

With her and her rugby star husband's seventh wedding anniversary just a few weeks away in July, the baby's arrival is a well-timed present. 

Congratulations to the new family of four!

