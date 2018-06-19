Queen Elizabeth II's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

The accomplished equestrian's pregnancy news was first confirmed back in January. At the time, the wait was on not only for the newest member of the Tindall family, but also for the addition to Prince William's family as Duchesss of Cambridge Kate Middletonwas also expecting. She gave birth to son Prince Louis in April.

Zara, who is now 17th in line to the British throne, is the only daughter of the queen's only daughter, Princess Anne.

The expectant royal was a notable attendee at cousin Prince Harryand Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May as she beamed in a green coat with her baby bump prominent underneath.

With her and her rugby star husband's seventh wedding anniversary just a few weeks away in July, the baby's arrival is a well-timed present.