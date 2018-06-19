Chrissy Teigen Steams Her Vagina, Just Like Gwyneth Paltrow

Teigen isn't the first celebrity to get her vagina steamed, of course. Three years ago, Gwyneth Paltrow made headlines when she told people to visit Tikkun Spa, which is the "next level when it comes to Korean spas." In a Goop newsletter, she raved about the Mugwort V-Steam, writing, "You sit on what is essentially a mini-throne, and a combination of infrared and mugwort steam cleanses your uterus, et al." Best of all, the businesswoman said, "It is an energetic release—not just a steam douche—that balances female hormone levels...If you're in L.A., you have to do it."

(Unlike Paltrow, Teigen appeared to be doing her steam in the privacy of her own home.)

Two years later, Paltrow's Country Strong co-star Leighton Meester was asked whether she would ever follow Paltrow's advice. "What?!" she asked in a Byrdie interview. "What is that?"

"I personally don't feel like you should be adding anything into your vagina; it's self-cleaning," she added after learning more about it. "We're fine; I'm going to say neither on the vag steam."

Paltrow is less skeptical about such things. "When you're at the forefront of something that's new, people can get really reactive: 'This is crazy! Why are you doing this?' Then, five years later, everyone's fine with it," she explained to Women's Health in 2017. "When someone doesn't like something you do, or doesn't share your interest in something, that doesn't have anything to do with you. One of the best things someone ever said to me was that the only time criticism hurts is if you have a judgment about yourself about that very thing," she added. "If someone's like, 'You dick, you have red hair!' and you've got brown hair, it doesn't bother you."