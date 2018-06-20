[Spoiler] Is Not Returning for Dynasty Season 2

Deep breaths, Cristal Carrington fans.

Nathalie Kelley exclusively tells E! News she won't be appearing in the second season of Dynasty.

"I haven't read anything for season 2," the 33-year-old told E! Australia's Ksenija Lukich ahead of Max Mara's 2018 Women in Film celebration. "I know that I end up with a gunshot wound and in a fire at the end of season 1, and I know that I won't be filming season 2."

Whether that means Cristal is officially dead, however, is up for debate.

"I won't be returning for season 2...I don't know storyline[-wise] what they'll do. Is it a coma? Is it death? Is it who knows? I actually don't know," Nathalie says. "But I know that I'm not going to Atlanta in July, that I'm staying here [in L.A.], and I've got my life back."

Season 1 of the hit reboot—streaming on Netflix in Australia—ended with Cristal getting shot in the abdomen by Claudia (Brianna Brown) as revenge for the Carrington family's past transgressions. Cristal then became trapped in an estate fire set by a mystery hand and was last seen writhing on the floor clutching her wound.