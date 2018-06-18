Sylvia Jeffreys Delivers Passionate On-Air Plea at Eurydice Dixon Memorial

Nine
by Winsome Walker | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 10:25 PM
Sylvia Jeffreys is taking a stand.
On the June 19 episode of TODAY, the Nine newsreader called for "zero tolerance for violence against women" in an emotional live cross from Melbourne's Princes Park, where 22-year-old aspiring comedian Eurydice Dixon was found dead.
"Once again this morning, I stand here 900 metres from Eurydice's home, on the soccer pitch where her body was found last week as we, as a nation, search for answers," Sylvia said.
"How did we let her down? How do we stop this from ever happening again? We can light more footpaths, we can mount more cameras, but there will always be shadows. We can, and we must, teach our sons and our brothers to respect women and to strive for gender equality."
In her address, the Brisbane-born journalist called on Australian political leaders and law enforcement to "hold perpetrators to account".
"It's also on every one of us to keep this dialogue going," she said.
"To look out for one another and to continue to apply pressure on the men and the women we elect to end this crisis of gendered violence that is robbing mothers of their daughters, husbands of their wives, children of their mothers."
Dixon was found dead in the early hours of the morning on June 13 after leaving a comedy show at a Melbourne bar. On Monday night, a reported 10,000 people gathered at the North Carlton park for a candlelight vigil in her honour.
"Last night, I learned a little bit more about Eurydice Dixon. She volunteered at a community kitchen and she was about to become an aunty," Sylvia, 32, said on air.
"She was on the verge of big beginnings. She was brave, and she was smart. She was funny and just like every one of us, she thought ‘It won't happen to me.'"
Sylvia is one of many Australian television personalities who have spoken out about Dixon's death. Appearing on The Project on June 15, Lisa Wilkinson also paid tribute to Dixon and gave her own recommendation for change.
"The best way to prevent this crime and keep all women safe isn't by changing the behaviour of women," she said, "but by changing the behaviour of men."
If you or someone you know is struggling, please call 1800 RESPECT at 1800 737 732 or visit 1800respect.org.au.
