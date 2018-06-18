Sylvia Jeffreys Delivers Passionate On-Air Plea at Eurydice Dixon Memorial

Sylvia Jeffreys is taking a stand.

On the June 19 episode of TODAY, the Nine newsreader called for "zero tolerance for violence against women" in an emotional live cross from Melbourne's Princes Park, where 22-year-old aspiring comedian Eurydice Dixon was found dead.

"Once again this morning, I stand here 900 metres from Eurydice's home, on the soccer pitch where her body was found last week as we, as a nation, search for answers," Sylvia said.

"How did we let her down? How do we stop this from ever happening again? We can light more footpaths, we can mount more cameras, but there will always be shadows. We can, and we must, teach our sons and our brothers to respect women and to strive for gender equality."