Chuck's Zachary Levi and Yvonne Strahovski Reunite for Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure

We may not be getting more Chuck (yet), but Zachary Levi and Yvonne Strahovski are back together in a different way.

The pair, who played spies and eventually married spies on the NBC series Chuck, are reuniting for this week's season two premiere of Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure on the Disney Channel. Strahovski voices the ex-fiancee of Levi's character, Eugene, and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek behind the scenes.

Strahovski explains that Eugene and her character Stalyan go way back, and that once upon a time they were a great team.