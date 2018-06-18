Lena Waithe Thanks Fellow Trailblazers During Acceptance Speech at 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV
by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 7:48 PM
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Lena Waithe received the Trailblazer Award at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards!
Common took the stage to present the actress, screenwriter, producer and mentor with the honor during the show, which aired on Monday evening. Waithe received a standing ovation as she took the stage to accept the award.
Waithe explained that she was so "elated" to be receiving the award, she looked up what the word "trailblazer" means.
"According to the dictionary, it means to be a pioneer or an innovator, and I'm extremely grateful that you guys see me in that light," Waithe said. "But I believe the only reason why I'm even allowed to stand here is because of a few other trailblazers that some of you might not be aware of."
Waithe explained she discovered these trailblazers while watching the 1990 documentary Paris Is Burning.
"This movie was released in 1990 and it documents the lives of some of the bravest human beings to ever walk the face of this earth," Waithe told the audience, adding that the documentary introduced her to trailblazers such as Pepper LaBeija, Dorian Corey, Angie Xtravaganza and Willi Ninja.
"Tonight, I want to share this award with them," Waithe said.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.
Love, Simon's Keiynan Lonsdale Delivers Powerful Best Kiss Acceptance Speech at MTV Awards: "You Can Be Yourself"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?