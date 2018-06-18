Celebs Are Saying Yes to the Thigh-High Slit This Summer

During summer '18, you can't be afraid to show a little thigh.

Over the weekend, celebrities certainly weren't, appearing at the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018 with gowns that featured major thigh-high slits. Some celebs, like Jasmine Sanders, who lived up to her moniker, "Golden Barbie," in a yellow gown, made the opening in the front of the dress the starring feature. Other celebs (See: Halsey) demonstrated the sultry appeal of cutouts, using the slit to enhance the asymmetry of their gown.

No matter the overall silhouette, there's no denying that this trend brings attention to leg definition like no other.