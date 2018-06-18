Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are Engaged: All the Details on the Bachelor in Paradise Proposal

Ashley Iaconetti has been known to shed a few tears on Bachelor in Paradise. Now, fans can expect to see even more water works in season five when Jared Haibon proposes to the reality star back where it all began.

Haibon popped the question on June 17 while the two were in Mexico for the hit series. A source told E! News Iaconetti "cried of course."

"She's just so happy," the insider said. "She really is excited to be engaged but is more excited that she's found her person. Jared feels the same!"

The source said Haibon proposed with a ring designed by Neil Lane—the go-to-guy for all Bachelor proposal bling—and that Iaconetti called her family and friends to share the good news.