Gwen Stefani Celebrates "Favorite" Guy Blake Shelton's Birthday on Father's Day

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 9:10 AM

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Father's Day

There were double the reasons for Gwen Stefani to celebrate on Sunday. 

The songstress was surrounded by loved ones on Father's Day over the weekend as the group gathered to celebrate both the annual holiday and Blake Shelton's 42nd birthday a day early. 

There was no shortage of food, family and poolside fun at the Stefani house, according to the songstress' social media documentation of the day. As she shared on Instagram, some of the group enjoyed musical jam sessions with a few youngsters while others were busy getting the family meal together in the kitchen.

Outside, Gwen's dad, Dennis Stefani, was busy manning the grill, but took a moment to share a hug with his daughter's famous beau. 

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Cutest Moments

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Father's Day

The day was full of sweet moments, including ones between Shelton and Stefani's younger sons, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4. The country crooner was affectionate with the youngsters in adorable footage captured by Stefani. 

Soon, it was time for the birthday boy to blow out his candles before the day wrapped up and it was time to get back on a plane. 

On Monday, the former Voice coach paid special tribute to Shelton on his actual birthday. "Happy b day @blakeshelton #iloveuthemost #yourmyfavorite," she captioned a photo of the country star on her Instagram account. 

Needless to say—nearly three years later, these two lovebirds are still going strong. 

Happy Birthday, Blake!

