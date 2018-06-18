Brandon Lee Posts Video of Dad Tommy Lee Unconscious During Father's Day Social Media Feud

It was a not so happy Father's Day for Tommy Lee and his 22-year-old son, Brandon Lee.

Three months after the musician and his firstborn made headlines over an alleged physical fight and resulting public fallout, the father and son spent Sunday in the midst of a social media feud during the annual holiday.

The digital battle was sparked by an Instagram tribute the 55-year-old Mötley Crüe star penned to his own father, which concluded with some choice words about his own kids with some simultaneous shade and accusations aimed at his ex-wife, Pamela Anderson.

"Happy Father's Day fellas! I'm not gonna sit here and post some fluffed up bullshit for the public to read.... I'm gonna be honest- Being a father ain't easy! I'm so tired of the fake shit I keep seeing all over IG... let's get real: It's a rollercoaster ok? My father taught me to respect everyone and everything and to take care of those that I loved. He taught me to appreciate my possessions, and to be grateful for the things I was given. I've f--ked up at times but I've always bounced back," he began.