Chris Pratt Reveals What MTV's Generation Award Means to Him

Spoiler alert: Chris Pratt walked away a winner at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
The annual event was taped Saturday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., and will air on the network tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Pratt's win didn't come as surprise, of course, as it was revealed in May that he would be receiving the Generation Award, following in the footsteps of Will Smith (2016), Robert Downey Jr. (2015), Mark Wahlberg (2014), Jamie Foxx (2013), Johnny Depp (2012), Reese Witherspoon (2011), Sandra Bullock (2010), Ben Stiller (2009), Adam Sandler (2008), Mike Myers (2007), Jim Carrey (2006) and Tom Cruise (2005).
"Any time you throw the word 'award' my way, [I am] very, very pleased with that," he told E! News' Sibley Scoles on the red carpet. "'Generation' just really crystalizes how meaningful this is for me. After 18 fast years in this business, I am thrilled to be here and blessed and honored."