Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Throwback Photo With Steve on Father’s Day: “I Miss You”

Bindi Irwin has shared a touching tribute to her late father Steve Irwin to mark Father's Day in the US.

Taking to Instagram on June 17, the 19-year-old wildlife warrior posted a sweet photo of herself with her father, along with the caption, "I miss you. ❤"

Bindi also commemorated her dad and American-born mum Terri Irwin's wedding anniversary on Instagram with a throwback pic of the pair on June 4.

"Soul mates. Forever.❤️Happy Anniversary to my incredible parents," she wrote. "I love you so much."