The Voice Australia 2018 Winner Sam Perry on Ignoring the Haters and Sharing Jumpers with Kelly Rowland

Sam Perry proved the naysayers wrong.

After being billed as "the most controversial artist" The Voice Australia has ever seen, the 28-year-old won the entire season on Sunday night.

"I was in absolute shock and think I still am, to be honest," the loop artist tells E! News. "I was proud to get to the finals and be myself the whole way through, but I never thought that I would win it."

Sam's on-stage setup includes a looping station, which allows him to digitally "loop" his voice, a feature some critics—including Voice coach Boy George—took issue with throughout his run on the show.