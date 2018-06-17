Married At First Sight’s Sarah Roza Opens Up About Her Past Abusive Relationships

Married at First Sight's Sarah Roza will not be silenced.

The 39-year-old reality TV star is detailing her past abusive relationships in order to raise awareness about family violence.

In an interview with the The Herald Sun on June 15, Sarah said she had been physically threatened, taunted about her weight, verbally abused and left in debt by some of her exes, who remain unnamed.

"I've never had broken bones, and this is awful to say, but sometimes I wish I had been punched in the face or stabbed because some of the mental scars will be with me forever," she said.

"Bones heal, bruises disappear, but the emotional stuff brought me to my knees. It starts with little things to chip away at your confidence. ‘Don't eat that, you're putting on weight' or ‘You should go to the gym" and it gets worse. Towards the end, [one partner] called me a ‘f--king fat c--t'. I could get a million compliments, but that's what will stay with me."