Married At First Sight’s Sarah Roza Opens Up About Her Past Abusive Relationships

by Winsome Walker | Sun., Jun. 17, 2018 11:22 PM
Married at First Sight's Sarah Roza will not be silenced.
The 39-year-old reality TV star is detailing her past abusive relationships in order to raise awareness about family violence.
In an interview with the The Herald Sun on June 15, Sarah said she had been physically threatened, taunted about her weight, verbally abused and left in debt by some of her exes, who remain unnamed.
"I've never had broken bones, and this is awful to say, but sometimes I wish I had been punched in the face or stabbed because some of the mental scars will be with me forever," she said.
"Bones heal, bruises disappear, but the emotional stuff brought me to my knees. It starts with little things to chip away at your confidence. ‘Don't eat that, you're putting on weight' or ‘You should go to the gym" and it gets worse. Towards the end, [one partner] called me a ‘f--king fat c--t'. I could get a million compliments, but that's what will stay with me."
Sharing her story ahead of the annual Safe Steps fundraiser, Sarah recounted how one partner had left her in $750,000 of debt and published her address on a sex website. She said one ex threatened to kill her.
"I remember one night, [an ex-partner] spat in my face and had his hands around my throat threatening to kill me," she said. "I remember ringing a girlfriend in the middle of night saying, ‘If I die tonight, it's him, just letting you know.'"
The former Melbourne beautician thanked her fans for the messages of support via Instagram after her candid interview was published.
"I've suffered dreadful Domestic Violence in the past but I am proud to say that I am a SURVIVOR!" she wrote on June 17.
"I feel so honoured to have struck a chord with you all & feel very privileged in being able to share my personal story so that it can raise awareness & help other people gain the strength to seek the urgent help that they need."
Sarah appeared as a contestant on The Amazing Race Australia in 2012 and on Married at First Sight in 2017. She's now dating her longtime friend, tradie James Stephens.
"We've been great friends for five years, our families know each other & I've already seen over the years what sort of decent man he is," she commented to a fan on a June 17 Instagram pic with James. "Trustworthy, reliable, caring, loyal & hardworking."
If you or someone you know is struggling, please call 1800 RESPECT at 1800 737 732 or visit 1800respect.org.au.
