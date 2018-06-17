Married At First Sight’s Sarah Roza Opens Up About Her Past Abusive Relationships

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Sun., Jun. 17, 2018 11:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sarah Roza Married at First Sight

Instagram

Married at First Sight's Sarah Roza will not be silenced.

The 39-year-old reality TV star is detailing her past abusive relationships in order to raise awareness about family violence.

In an interview with the The Herald Sun on June 15, Sarah said she had been physically threatened, taunted about her weight, verbally abused and left in debt by some of her exes, who remain unnamed.

"I've never had broken bones, and this is awful to say, but sometimes I wish I had been punched in the face or stabbed because some of the mental scars will be with me forever," she said.

"Bones heal, bruises disappear, but the emotional stuff brought me to my knees. It starts with little things to chip away at your confidence. ‘Don't eat that, you're putting on weight' or ‘You should go to the gym" and it gets worse. Towards the end, [one partner] called me a ‘f--king fat c--t'. I could get a million compliments, but that's what will stay with me."

Sharing her story ahead of the annual Safe Steps fundraiser, Sarah recounted how one partner had left her in $750,000 of debt and published her address on a sex website. She said one ex threatened to kill her.

"I remember one night, [an ex-partner] spat in my face and had his hands around my throat threatening to kill me," she said. "I remember ringing a girlfriend in the middle of night saying, ‘If I die tonight, it's him, just letting you know.'"

The former Melbourne beautician thanked her fans for the messages of support via Instagram after her candid interview was published.

"I've suffered dreadful Domestic Violence in the past but I am proud to say that I am a SURVIVOR!" she wrote on June 17.

"I feel so honoured to have struck a chord with you all & feel very privileged in being able to share my personal story so that it can raise awareness & help other people gain the strength to seek the urgent help that they need."

Sarah appeared as a contestant on The Amazing Race Australia in 2012 and on Married at First Sight in 2017. She's now dating her longtime friend, tradie James Stephens.

"We've been great friends for five years, our families know each other & I've already seen over the years what sort of decent man he is," she commented to a fan on a June 17 Instagram pic with James. "Trustworthy, reliable, caring, loyal & hardworking."

If you or someone you know is struggling, please call 1800 RESPECT at 1800 737 732 or visit 1800respect.org.au.

Read

Married At First Sight's Sean Thomsen Denies Forming "Anti-Tracey Jewel Club" With Ryan Gallagher and Nasser Sultan

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Married at First Sight , Top Stories
Latest News
Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Throwback Photo With Steve on Father’s Day: “I Miss You”

Sam Perry, Kelly Rowland

The Voice Australia 2018 Winner Sam Perry on Ignoring the Haters and Sharing Jumpers with Kelly Rowland

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell Recalls Dax Shepard Lettuce Slug Incident and Talks Father's Day Plans

Chris Cornell, Toni

Chris Cornell's Daughter Debuts Their Prince Duet in Heartfelt Father's Day Tribute

Monique Samuels

Real Housewives of Potomac Star Monique Samuels Is Pregnant

Nikki Bella, John Cena, Total Bellas 305

John Cena "Willing to Have Surgery" to Give Nikki Bella a Child After Their Emotional Reunion on Total Bellas

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Post Cute Throwback Photos in Father's Day Tribute to Caitlyn Jenner

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.