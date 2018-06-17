David Campbell's Daughter Has Inherited His Musical Talent and Already Gone Viral

From Barnsy to Betty!

David Campbell says his children—Leo, 8, and twins Billy and Betty, 3—are taking after their dad and grandad's melodic ways.

"It's nice to be musical. I think it's good for the brain," David tells E! News on the set of the musical Assassins. "And hopefully they also inherit my good sense of humour. I think those are the only two talents I can offer them. Everything else comes from my wife [Lisa Campbell]."

In April, a video of Betty singing Bon Jovi's "Livin' On A Prayer" with David, 44, even caught the eye of the legendary rockers.