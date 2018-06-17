David Campbell's Daughter Has Inherited His Musical Talent and Already Gone Viral

by Ashley Spencer | Sun., Jun. 17, 2018 4:42 PM
From Barnsy to Betty!
David Campbell says his children—Leo, 8, and twins Billy and Betty, 3—are taking after their dad and grandad's melodic ways.
"It's nice to be musical. I think it's good for the brain," David tells E! News on the set of the musical Assassins. "And hopefully they also inherit my good sense of humour. I think those are the only two talents I can offer them. Everything else comes from my wife [Lisa Campbell]."
In April, a video of Betty singing Bon Jovi's "Livin' On A Prayer" with David, 44, even caught the eye of the legendary rockers.
"Betty has always had really good pitch, but that was astounding," says the TODAY Extra host. "I think she'd heard the song a half a dozen times, and we came home and I sang that line. She sang it back, and I was like, 'Lisa, let's get the phone!'"
The resulting clip of Betty echoing the song's iconic chorus has nearly 1 million views on David's Facebook—thanks to a repost from the band themselves.
"I didn't know that Bon Jovi would then share it," David says, adding with a laugh, "It's good that she's gone viral now. I think it takes the heat off her."
And the Campbell family are no strangers to viral moments. Last December, David jokingly demanded an apology from Jimmy Fallon after the late-night host mocked his father, Jimmy Barnes, for his screaming collaboration with Kirin J Callinan, "Big Enough".
"We've heard nothing from Jimmy Fallon as we are to date," David tells E! News. "That song is actually one of my favourite things my dad has ever done, just because it makes me laugh. And then when the memes started to go up…it's just been my favourite thing my dad has done in years."
David stars as John Wilkes Booth in the Stephen Sondheim musical Assassins at the Sydney Opera House through 1 July.
