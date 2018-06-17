Did Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Get a New Apartment Together? Singer Drops Hint

First comes dating, then comes the ring, then comes...an apartment?

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande may have taken another step forward in their whirlwind romance. On Saturday night, almost a week after E! News learned that the two had gotten engaged, the singer posted on Instagram a photo of SpongeBob SquarePants sitting on a box, writing, "Us in our new apartment with no furniture, 1 speaker and Red Vines."

The 24-year-old couple has not commented further. They have also never stated whether or not they ever lived together.

Grande also posted that night a filtered video of Davidson standing in front of an apartment complex. On Sunday, she posted pics of herself standing on a couch while wearing the massive pear-shaped diamond ring Davidson gave her.