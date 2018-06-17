TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Best and Worst Shockers

Another day, another poll is open in our TV Scoop Awards!

Today you get to vote for TV's best and worst shockers, the moments that either made you gasp in delight or perhaps made you want to throw out your TV (which is actually the former name of the "worst shocker" category). We're not saying it was a bad move the show made, but we are saying there was a lot of "nooooooooo!" shouted when it happened, and a lot of distress felt by the fans.

Last year, Klaus' letter to Caroline in the Vampire Diaries series finale took the title of best, while Wolfgang's kidnapping in Sense8 was deemed the worst. This year it's anyone's game, but we will say that there are more options for worst than there are for best...