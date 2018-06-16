MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See All the Stars' Bold Looks

The stars are shining bright on the2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet.

Cast members from 13 Reasons Why and Riverdale were among the first to show up at the Barkar Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., Saturday night. Tiffany Haddish is hosting the annual award show, which will air on the network Monday, June 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. "If you wanna make it in this business, you gotta pay your dues. I've slept in my car in Beverly Hills. I even hosted bar mitzvahs," Haddish says in a promo for the show. "You don't want another generic dude in a tux hosting a boring-ass award show; you want the boss who paved her own way."

From Zazie Beetz to Storm Reid, see which other stars are taking a risk on the red carpet.