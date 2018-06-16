Beyoncé and Jay-Z Release Surprise Joint Album Everything Is Love and "Apes**t" Video

Surprise! Beyoncé and Jay-Z just dropped new music as they continue their On the Run II tour.

The two on Saturday released on Tidal their first joint album, the nine-track record Everything Is Love, and a music video for its single "Apes**t."

The footage shows Bey and Jay at the Louvre museum in Paris, including shots of them standing in front of the Mona Lisa painting while wearing pink and mint suits as well as shots of dancers performing in skin-colored tights and crop tops. Two performers appear on the cover of the Everything Is Love album.

The video was filmed on location last month, a Tidal rep told E! News.

Beyonce sings and raps in the song "Apes**t." Sample lyrics include, "I can't believe we made it / This is why we're thankful" and "Have you ever seen a crowd going apes**t?"