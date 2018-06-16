Billie Lourd Honors Carrie Fisher With Leia Hairstyle at Dodgers' Star Wars Night

The Force was strong with Billie Lourd as she paid tribute to her mother at Dodger Stadium on Friday.

The 25-year-old Scream Queens star threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the start of the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants game, which was also the former team's annual Star Wars Night, and wore her hair in double buns, a nod to her late mom Carrie Fisher's character Leia.

Lourd, who has often paid tribute to her mother on social media, sported the same hairstyle while playing Kaydel Ko Connix alongside her mother in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Fisher's last film before her 2016 death. At the Dodger game, Lourd also wore a Dodgers jersey bearing the name Connix and the number 3.