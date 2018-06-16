Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears and Their Kids Pose for Sweet Family Photo

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 16, 2018 8:22 AM
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie had a special early birthday celebration with her mom's family.
Jamie Lynn, 27, posted on her Instagram page on Friday a photo showing her with her eldest child, who will turn 10 next week, her 2-month-old daughter Ivey, her sister Britney Spears, 36, with her sons Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11; plus her and Britney's brother Bryan Spears and his daughter Sophia.
Maddie is holding her baby sister on her lap, while Sophia sits on Sean Preston's.
Ivey is Jamie Lynn's first child with her husband of four years, Jamie Watson.
This mark's the baby's first public family photo with her aunt, uncle and cousins.
"♥️FAMILY♥️," Jamie Lynn wrote.
In the photo, Jamie Lynn tagged Jamie and her mom, Lynne Spears.
In April, Jamie posted on Instagram a sweet photo of Maddie with Britney's sons.
"Cousins came to watch Maddie play," he wrote.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?