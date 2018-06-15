Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra and Eddie Judge Celebrate 5-Year Anniversary in Mexico

Goodbye Orange County and hello Cabo San Lucas!

As Tamra Judge and husband Eddie Judge marked their five-year wedding anniversary today, the Real Housewives of Orange County stars decided to pack their bags and get away.

How does a family vacation to Mexico sound in the middle of June? Whoop it up!

In several videos posted onto Instagram Stories, Tamra gave fans a preview into the fun that was just beginning Friday night.

"Is this place insane or what? Does Eddie Judge know how to rent a house?" the Cut Fitness co-founder shared with her followers. "Oh my god! This place is sick."