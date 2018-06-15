Pete Davidson Says Engagement to Ariana Grande Is Beyond His Wildest Dreams

Pete Davidson is kicking off the weekend with a touch of romance.

On Friday afternoon, the Saturday Night Live star took to Instagram where he posted a photo with his fiancé Ariana Grande.

What came next was a short, but oh-so-sweet photo caption that symbolized the couple's strong bond.

"U know what you'd dream it be like ?" he shared with his 1.4 million followers while showcasing Ariana's new engagement ring. "It's better than that."

Ariana would later reply "so much better" with a heart emoji. And for those counting, the comment already received 14,000 likes in two hours.