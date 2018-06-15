Lucifer Lives! Netflix Saves Fox Drama From Cancellation With Season 4 Order

by Billy Nilles | Fri., Jun. 15, 2018 1:57 PM

Lucifer

Fox

Don't count the devil out just yet.

Nearly a month after Fox canceled Lucifer, Netflix has swooped in to save the day, ordering a fourth season of the Warner Bros. TV production. The streaming service broke the news to fans via Twitter on Friday, June 15.

"#Lucifer fans, rejoice: Netflix has picked up the show up for a fourth season," read the tweet shared to Netflix's See What's Next account. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the episode count for the fourth season had yet to be determined, but expect it to be much less than the broadcast standard of 22. 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Shortly after the news broke, star Tom Ellis took to Twitter to rejoice the resurrection of the police procedural adaptation of the DC Comics title, which sees Ellis' Lucifer Morningstar (aka the Lord of Hell) living in Los Angeles and serving as a consultant to the LAPD. "WE DID IT !!!!!!!!!!! Thank you to everyone for your continued support and love for #Lucifer," he wrote. "I am so happy for all our fans I'm going to burst."

Lucifer is the second of Fox's castoffs—of which there were many this season—to find itself surprisingly revived elsewhere, following NBC's decision to keep Brooklyn Nine-Nine alive for a sixth season. The many cancellations came as the network is seeking to pivot away from niche comedies and narrow dramas to a broader slate of procedurals and multi-cam comedies.

No word yet on when fans can expect new episodes of Lucifer to hit the streaming service.

Are you relieved that Lucifer lives to see another season? Let us know your thoughts on Twitter at @eonlineTV!

