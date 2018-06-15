Lena Dunham Mourns the Sudden Death of Her Cat Gia

There is nothing harder than losing a beloved pet.

Yesterday, Lena Dunham's cat Gia passed away suddenly. The actress posted a few photos of her feline friend on Instagram to share the story of the tragic event with her followers.

Dunham posted an adorable photo of her cat captioning it, "How do I even begin to type these words: this morning we lost the beautiful Gia Marie. It was sudden and beyond anyone's control and @greer_lankton_archives_museum and I were holding her in our collective arms during her final moments. Gia loved people, playing with colorful tulle and above all she loved her sister Irma. She was my love, my dearest companion, and her kisses and hugs made every morning a celebration. Our hearts are broken, but we will never forget the nine months she graced this pained planet with her radiance. #giamarieforever."