Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West at Nas' Album Release Party

One of Hollywood's favorite couples stepped out together Thursday night to mingle in the name of music.

Kim Kardashianand Kanye Westwere arm in arm as they met up at an album release party for Nas' 11th studio album, Nasir, officially out today.

The unique setting for the star-studded event? Underneath the Queensboro Bridge in Queens, New York, where famous faces like Pusha T and 2 Chainz were also in attendance.

Kardashian arrived to the site of her Thursday date night with the help of a police escort with longtime BFF Jonathan Cheban and La La Anthony also in the car.

The mother of three looked fashion forward in a black romper and knee-high boots with a fanny pack wrapped around one shoulder.