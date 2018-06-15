My Kitchen Rules Judge Colin Fassnidge Involved In Motorcycle Accident

My Kitchen Rules judge Colin Fassnidge is on the mend after a motorcycle accident.

The celebrity chef shared the news of his crash on June 15 via Instagram with a photograph of his bloodied forearm next to his bike in Sydney.

"I've done something right w God," he captioned his post. "When u wake up on the road and your bike is at the other end of it." He added the hashtag "highside", referring to a type of motorcycle crash.

Colin also posted an Instagram snap from Prince of Wales Private Hospital showing his patient identification writstband with the caption, "Not just a normal spill".

It is unclear what injuries the 4Fourteen restaurant owner sustained.

After the crash, the Dublin-born chef shared a video of himself inspecting the damage to his Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle.

"For sale Ninja, never been dropped, slid maybe!" he joked in the caption.

The 44-year-old joined Channel 7's My Kitchen Rules in 2013 as a guest judge and is known for his no-nonsense approach and honesty.

E! News Australia has reached out for comment.

