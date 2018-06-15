How Kelsea Ballerini Went From Keith Urban's Biggest Fan to Biggest Opening Act

She may hate love songs, but Kelsea Ballerini loves Keith Urban.

As the country music community knows all too well, the woman behind huge hits including "Legends," "Yeah Boy" and "Peter Pan" has earned her spot in the industry thanks to her impressive voice and huge hits.

But long before she became a Grammy nominee and had 1.2 million followers on Instagram, the 24-year-old was just a girl with a musical dream.

In fact, she once was just a kid hanging out behind barricades outside the CMT Music Awards hoping to catch a glimpse of Keith.

Fast-forward to today and Kelsea has not only met one of her biggest musical idols. She's also serving as his opening act as the Graffiti U World Tour kicks off tonight.