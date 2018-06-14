Johanna Griggs Says Fans Tell Her She’s “Too Young” to Be a Grandmother at 44

House Rules host Johanna Griggs is "ridiculously excited" about being a grandparent for the first time.

Appearing on The Morning Show on June 13, the 44-year-old opened up about her new role—and how people often tell her she's "too young" to be a grandmother.

"I say to them I feel like I've been around for so long it's like dog years, I feel like I should measure my life in dinosaur years! I feel like I'm actually 1000 years old!" the 7 personality told Kylie Gillies and Larry Emdur.

"But in actual fact I'm 44, [my husband] Todd turned 44 on Friday. We're so excited that we were young parents…we've now got these grown-up adult gorgeous young men in our lives."

Johanna's 21-year-old son Joe Sweet, from her previous marriage to actor Garry Sweet, welcomed baby boy Jax with his partner Katie Buttel in March.