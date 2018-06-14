Johanna Griggs Says Fans Tell Her She’s “Too Young” to Be a Grandmother at 44

by Winsome Walker | Thu., Jun. 14, 2018 7:57 PM
House Rules host Johanna Griggs is "ridiculously excited" about being a grandparent for the first time.
Appearing on The Morning Show on June 13, the 44-year-old opened up about her new role—and how people often tell her she's "too young" to be a grandmother.
"I say to them I feel like I've been around for so long it's like dog years, I feel like I should measure my life in dinosaur years! I feel like I'm actually 1000 years old!" the 7 personality told Kylie Gillies and Larry Emdur.
"But in actual fact I'm 44, [my husband] Todd turned 44 on Friday. We're so excited that we were young parents…we've now got these grown-up adult gorgeous young men in our lives."
Johanna's 21-year-old son Joe Sweet, from her previous marriage to actor Garry Sweet, welcomed baby boy Jax with his partner Katie Buttel in March.
In the interview, the Better Homes and Gardens host praised her son's parenting skills and reflected on her own.
"I was the same age when I had children and I don't ever remember being as calm and as cool and collected as both Joe and Katie are," the Sydneysider said.
"To be young grandparents and be young enough to do things with them and to be able to help them out, I think it is awesome."
Excuse the no make up and lack of sleep!!! (Who am I kidding - I never wear make up when I’m not working) but I snuck away from my Comm Games Prep for a couple of hours so I could witness our grandson Jax’s first visit to the Farm. Katie, Joe and Todd let me have all the cuddles, which I’m so grateful for... as I’m off for the next 2 weeks. Jax is changing so much.... so quickly but he absolutely loves the country life! He is such an angel in our lives..:) #anotheroneconverted #hugginshill #grandson #jax #farmlife pic credit: @toddyhuggins
A post shared by Johanna Griggs (@johgriggs7) on
Johanna also joked that her builder husband Todd Huggins has even more photos of Jax on his Instagram account than she does.
"I'm ridiculously excited but Todd is next level," she said. "He's never been around babies. He's just obsessed. He has actually replaced me on his phone [background] – it's not a picture of me, it's a picture of Jax!"
