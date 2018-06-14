Bon Jovi to Tour Australia in 2018: Dates, Ticket Info and More

Shutterstock/Splash
by Winsome Walker | Thu., Jun. 14, 2018 6:02 PM
Bon Jovi is coming to Australia for the first time since 2013!
The American rock band—fronted by Jon Bon Jovi—are bringing their This House Is Not For Sale tour to stadiums in Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Sydney from December 1.
The tour takes its name from Bon Jovi's 13th studio album and began in February last year with more than 60 shows in North and South America to date.
If the New Jersey band's previous shows are anything to go by, the set list will include hits from their 2016 album plus classics including "Livin' on a Prayer", "You Give Love a Bad Name" and "It's My Life".
The tour comes off the back of Bon Jovi's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland on April 14, where current members of the band reunited with guitarist Richie Sambora and bassist Alec John Such.
"To all of you who have been a part of this incredible ride for the past 35 years and to all the fans who have supported the band we share this honor with you," 56-year-old Jon said at the induction ceremony. "This life is a gift."
Here's where and when you catch Bon Jovi in Australia:
Melbourne: Saturday, 1 December 2018, at Melbourne Cricket Ground
Adelaide: Tuesday, 4 December 2018, at Adelaide Botanic Park
Brisbane: Thursday, 6 December 2018, at QSAC
Sydney: Saturday, 8 December 2018, at Sydney ANZ Stadium
Tickets to the This House Is Not For Sale tour go on sale on Friday, June 29 via Ticketek. A Telstra Thanks pre-sale starts on June 20 here.
