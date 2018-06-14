Bon Jovi to Tour Australia in 2018: Dates, Ticket Info and More

Bon Jovi is coming to Australia for the first time since 2013!

The American rock band—fronted by Jon Bon Jovi—are bringing their This House Is Not For Sale tour to stadiums in Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Sydney from December 1.

The tour takes its name from Bon Jovi's 13th studio album and began in February last year with more than 60 shows in North and South America to date.

If the New Jersey band's previous shows are anything to go by, the set list will include hits from their 2016 album plus classics including "Livin' on a Prayer", "You Give Love a Bad Name" and "It's My Life".