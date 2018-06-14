Mama June Gets Real About "Emotional and Physical Toll" of Her Weight-Loss Journey

There's a lot more to Mama June's weight-loss journey than what meets the eye.

For more than a year, fans of Mama June: From Not to Hot have witnessed the reality star's transformation from a size 18 to a size 4 figure.

But as a new season of her WEtv series kicks off this Friday, the entire family has been reminded that the journey doesn't happen overnight.

"I think that mama thought being skinny would solve all of her problems because she'd be able to do a lot more because she's smaller," Alanah "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson shared with E! News. "She'll be able to fit into a lot more because she's smaller. She wouldn't get so much hate because she's smaller."

But according to Mama June, it's been the opposite.