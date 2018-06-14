Why Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Will "Never" Get Divorced

Thu., Jun. 14, 2018

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about her marriage to Will Smith.

The Red Table Talk host sat down with Sway Calloway for a candid interview on Sway in the Morning on SiriusXM's Shade 45 on Wednesday, where she dished relationship details. During her discussion with Sway, Jada revealed that we'll see her husband on a future episode of her new Facebook Watch series. When asked what the couple will talk about on the episode, Jada said they'll probably discuss the "very unique partnership" that they have.

Will and Jada tied the knot on New Year's Eve in 1997, about six months before welcoming their son Jaden Smith into the world. The couple also has a daughter, Willow Smith, and Will has a son, Trey Smith, from his first marriage to Sheree Zampino.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Over the years, Will and Jada have been the subject of numerous divorce rumors, but the couple has repeatedly shut the speculation down.

"Here's the thing about Will and I, it's like, we are family, that's never going down! It's just not! Ever!" Jada told Sway on Wednesday. "Yeah, because we are family—take out all that whole marriage, relationship, crap—at the end of the day, Will and I are family, I'm going to hold him down."

She continued, "It doesn't matter, all that relationship and what people think, ideas of a husband and a partner and all that, man, whatever, at the end of the day, that's a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period."

See what else Jada had to say about her relationship with Will in the interview above!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.

