Illiteracy, Abuse and Foster Homes: How Tiffany Haddish Overcame It All

Nearly a year after Girls Trip raked in $115 million at the box office, she's collecting paychecks for TV (already starring in The Last O.G. with Tracy Morgan, she's set to executive produce a comedy series with HBO), movies (she and Hart teamed up for September's Night School and she's filming The Kitchen with Melissa McCarthy) and a deal with Groupon she earned by sharing an anecdote about taking Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith on a swamp tour using a coupon from the site. But she still can't quite shake the feeling of what it was to be poor.

So, yeah, sorry Hollywood purists, she's going to wear that same bejeweled Alexander McQueen halter as many times as she'd like. "When I saw the receipt, I cried," she told W magazine of the gown originally selected for the Girls Trip premiere. "The dress was $4,122! So I'm wearing it multiple f--king times. I don't care what nobody say—that's a down payment on a car, that's a medical bill." Expect an appearance this Monday. After donning it at the Oscars (for the third time), she told E! News, "I had to go to Michaels and put more stones back in," after a few fell off at the dry cleaner.

And while she's upgraded her fake Michael Kors bags to Fendis and Guccis, she sticks to her rule that, "Whatever the bag costs, I should be able to keep that amount of cash in the bag." So, she insisted to W, "If things start to go wrong, I'm going right back to my knockoffs."