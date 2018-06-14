Aquaman First Look: Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Queen Atlanna

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Jun. 14, 2018 9:55 AM

Aquaman, Entertainment Weekly

WBEI/TM/DC Comics

Bow down to Queen Atlanna!

To quench fans' thirst before Warner Bros.' Aquaman hits theaters on Dec. 21, 2018, Entertainment Weekly devoted two covers to the blockbuster for its June 22 issue. The first shows Jason Momoa returning as the titular superhero, a.k.a. Arthur Curry, while the other shows the character with Amber Heard (as Mera) and Nicole Kidman (as Queen Atlanna).

Momoa made his DC Extended Universe debut last year in Justice League, starring alongside Ben Affleck (as Batman), Henry Cavill (as Superman), Gal Gadot (as Wonder Woman), Ray Fisher (as Cyborg) and Ezra Miller (as The Flash). "Rarely has a superhero character been married to the real-life actor as much as Aquaman and Jason Momoa," executive producer Peter Safran says. "He's authentically from two worlds, he's this real physical specimen, he's got this humor which he's never been allowed to play before—in every regard he is Aquaman."

Watch

What Jason Momoa Thinks of Getting His Own Aquaman Movie

Aquaman, Entertainment Weekly

WBEI/TM/DC Comics

The actor's co-stars would agree. According to Heard, "You always know where Jason is: You hear loud rock 'n roll, a booming voice, people laughing, and something breaking or falling. He'd make the worst ninja ever." Noting how "big" the burly 6-foot-4 actor appears, Kidman adds, "He's hugely charismatic—you can see why he has this fan base—and he's got the best hair."

This is the first time fans have seen Kidman in the role, and the actress appears in a second exclusive production still inside the magazine's pages. Heard, meanwhile, briefly appeared in Justice League and debuted her character's new costume on social media in the spring of 2017.

So, will Momoa wear the comic book character's iconic green-and-orange costume? Director James Wan teases the actor will mostly be in his birthday suit. "He's shirtless a lot," he says. "Why would I want to put him in any costumes when he looks incredible without costumes?"

Unlike previous films in the DC Extended Universe, "The water world my movie takes place in is so separate and so far apart from previous DC movies it's like I'm making my own sci-fi fantasy film," Wan adds. "This is a whole new underwater world nobody has seen before in live action."

For more on Aquaman, buy the new issue of Entertainment Weekly, on newsstands Friday.

