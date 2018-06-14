Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj Team Up Again for "Bed"—Revisit Their Greatest Hits Together

It was just last month that Grande professed her love for her dear friend. "I love my big sis @nickiminaj so f--kin much," she tweeted in May.

In the music department, they're certainly a perfect pair as they've gone multi-platinum and hit the Billboard top ten with both "Bang Bang," also including Jessie J, and "Side to Side." While "Bang Bang" was the song of the summer that year, "Side to Side" was the stars' sexy 2015 follow-up.

But, their collaborations won't stop with "Bed." The ladies also have "The Light Is Coming," which will be included on Grande's fourth studio album, Sweetener. It seems we're going to be singing along with Ariana and Nicki all summer long.

Needless to say, these two have given us some serious hits—and they keep coming.