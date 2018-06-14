Billy Bob Thornton Reveals the One Reason He Divorced Angelina Jolie

Imagine, for a moment, a world in which Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie were still together—because the actor, 62, just reflected on his marriage to the Maleficent II actress, 43, as part of an interview for the HFPA in Conversation podcast. "I look at that time as a great time," he said. "Angie is still a friend of mine and she's a great person and she's done so much."

In spite of their 20-year age difference, Thornton and Jolie fell in love on the set of the 1999 dramedy Pushing Tin; Jolie became his fifth wife, after Melissa Lee Gatlin (1978-1980), Toni Lawrence (1986-1988), Cynda Williams (1990-1992) and Pietra Dawn Cherniak (1993-1997).

Thornton, who was married to Jolie from 2000 to 2003, only had kind things to say about their brief marriage. "I remember our time together as really being great," he said. But if it was so great, why did it end? "We just had different lifestyles. Hers is a global lifestyle and mine is an agoraphobic lifestyle," Thornton said with a laugh. "So, that's really—that's the only reason we're probably not still together, maybe, because of a different path in life we wanted to take."